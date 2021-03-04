CREATIVE REALITIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CREX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Thirteenth Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement

On February 28, 2021, Creative Realities, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Twelfth Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (the “Amendment”) with its subsidiaries and Slipstream Communications, LLC (“Lender”). to the Amendment, the parties agreed to extend the date on which the Lender’s existing $2,000,000.00 special loan to the Company (with accrued and unpaid interest) automatically converts into a new class of senior preferred stock of the Company, from February 28, 2021 to March 31, 2021 (or upon an earlier event of default).

The Amendment is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this report, and the foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference thereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1 Thirteenth Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement dated February 28, 2021 by and among the Company, its subsidiaries and Slipstream Communications, LLC.



Creative Realities, Inc. is a marketing technology company. The Company provides shopper marketing and digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises and organizations throughout the United States and in certain international markets. The Company operates through marketing technology solutions segment. The Company specializes in a range of existing and emerging shopper and digital marketing technologies, as well as the related media management and distribution software platforms and networks, device management, product management, customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows and integrated solutions. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and Web-based media.