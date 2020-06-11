First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On June 11, 2020, First United Corporation (the “Company”) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which information about the Company will be presented, including certain financial data and performance trends for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. A copy of the presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.