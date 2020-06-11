PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 11, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing that the Company’s majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., received a preliminary gapfill payment determination for its EsoGuard™ Esophageal DNA Test. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any disclosure document of the Company, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such document.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release.



PAVmed Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Receives Preliminary Payment Determination for EsoGuard™ Esophageal DNA Test NEW YORK,…

To view the full exhibit click here