Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 11, 2020, Community Bancorp. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable August 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2020. The Company’s press release dated June 11, 2020 is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report, and incorporated herein by reference.

About Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. is a bank holding company for Community National Bank (the Bank). The Company, though the Bank, provides a range of retail banking services to the residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. Its services include business banking, commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The Company offers a range of credit products for various general business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit. The Company also offers business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, automated clearing house (ACH), and wire transfer services and remote deposit capture. The Company’s principal sources of funds include deposits, and amortization and prepayment of loans and securities.