First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 20, 2020, First United Corporation (the “Company”) issued the press release and associated open letter to shareholders that are, collectively, furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Important Additional Information

The Company, its directors, and certain of its executive officers will be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and a BLUE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders. SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other materials filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders can obtain the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge at the Company’s website at http://investors.mybank.com/ .

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press release and letter to shareholders dated May 20, 2020 (furnished herewith)

––



FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2020364d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FIRST UNITED Sends Letter to Shareholders Clarifying Additional Attempts by Driver to Mislead Shareholders As a result of the Maryland Commissioner’s Findings that Driver Violated Maryland Law,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank providing a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of services, such as checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employee benefit accounts. In addition, the Bank provides full brokerage services. The Bank also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services.