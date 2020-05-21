SEC Filings HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.01.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 20, 2020, Havertys issued a press release regarding its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, declaration of second quarter dividend, and the completion of the $70.0 million sale-leaseback transaction. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1. The attached Exhibit 99.1 is not filed but is furnished to comply with Regulation FD. The information disclosed in this Item 2.02 Current Report on Form 8-K is not considered to be filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and is not subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) On May 15, 2020, Havertys held its annual meeting of stockholders. In the election of directors, the holders of shares of Class A common stock and common stock vote as separate classes in accordance with the Company\’s Charter. For all other matters, the holders of shares of common stock and Class A common stock vote together as a single class and holders of common stock are entitled to one vote for each share of stock and holders of Class A common stock are entitled to ten votes for each share of stock. At the meeting of stockholders, a plurality of votes is required in the election of each class of directors and for all other matters’ approval requires an affirmative vote of a combined majority of the votes cast.

(b) Represented at the meeting in person or by proxy were 1,189,795 shares of Class A common stock, or approximately 77.68% of eligible Class A common stock, and 16,241,375 shares of common stock, or approximately 94.49% of eligible common stock shares.

The final voting results for each proposal, each of which is described in greater detail in Havertys\’ definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2020, follow below:

Proposal 1: Election of Class A common stock directors.

The holders of Class A common stock elected all six director nominees at the annual meeting to serve a one-year term. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of common stock directors.

The holders of common stock elected both director nominees at the annual meeting to serve a one-year term. The voting results were as follows:

The stockholders ratified the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The voting results were as follows:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are furnished as part of this Report:

10.1 Third Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement by and among Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. and Havertys Credit Services, Inc., as Borrowers, and Truist Bank (successor by merger to SunTrust Bank) as the Issuing Bank and Administrative Agent.

10.2 Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 18, 2020 between Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (“Seller”), and HF Coppel TX Landlord, LLC, HF Lakeland FL Landlord, LLC and HF Colonial Heights VA Landlord, LLC (each a “Buyer” and collectively, the “Buyers”).

10.3 Lease Agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. as Tenant and HF Coppel TX Landlord, LLC as Landlord.

10.4 Lease Agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. as Tenant and HF Lakeland FL Landlord, LLC as Landlord.

10.5 Lease Agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. as Tenant and HF Colonial Heights VA Landlord, LLC as Landlord.

99.1 Press Release dated May 20, 2020 issued by Registrant.