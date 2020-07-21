SEC Filings Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (the “Company”) was held virtually on July 17, 2020 from Turner, Oregon. A total of 3,500,420 shares of Common Stock, representing approximately 70.5% of the shares outstanding and eligible to vote and constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting. The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors:

All of the nominees for director were elected to serve until the Company’s Annual Meeting in the indicated years with the respective votes set forth opposite their names:

Proposal 2 – Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors:

The shareholders ratified the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as independent auditors for the 2020 fiscal year by the votes set forth in the following table:

Proposal 3–Advisory (Non-Binding) Approval of Company’s Executive Compensation:

The Company’s shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement, by the votes set forth in the following table: