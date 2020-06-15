SEC Filings Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 11, 2020, Chimerix, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of April 22, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 61,930,339 shares of common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, 40,161,333 shares of common stock were present in person or represented by proxy for the three proposals summarized below.

Proposal 1: Election of directors

The Company’s stockholders elected the two persons listed below as Class I directors, each to serve until the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 2: Ratification of the selection of independent registered public accounting firm

The Company’s stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 3: Approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers

The Company’s stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The final voting results are as follows:

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Effective June 11, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Martha J. Demski to serve as a member of the Audit Committee, replacing Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. As previously disclosed, Mr. Renaud did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors upon the expiration of his term as a Class I director at the Annual Meeting.