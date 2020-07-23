SEC Filings First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 22, 2020, First Internet Bancorp (the "Company") issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.

On July 23, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The electronic presentation slides, which will accompany the call and webcast, are furnished as Exhibit 99.2 and are incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Furnished herewith