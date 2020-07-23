First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 22, 2020, First Internet Bancorp (the "Company") issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.
On July 23, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The electronic presentation slides, which will accompany the call and webcast, are furnished as Exhibit 99.2 and are incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Furnished herewith
EX-99.1 2 inbk-2q2020xex991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentFirst Internet Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2020 ResultsHighlights for the second quarter include:•Total revenue of $19.4 million,…
About First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet. The Company also offers commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, with operations conducted on the Internet at www.firstib.com. It offers residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit and single tenant lease financing. The Bank’s subsidiary, JKH Realty Services, LLC manages real estate owned properties.

