GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 20, 2020, David K. McKown, a member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of Global GP LLC, the general partner of Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”), notified the Board of his decision to retire from the Board effective immediately. Mr. McKown’s decision to retire from the Board did not involve any disagreement with the Partnership on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.



About GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP)

Story continues below

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including domestic and Canadian crude oil, gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, natural gas and propane. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Its Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In the GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. Its Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.