JANEL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:JANL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On July 22, 2020, Janel Group, Inc. (“ Janel ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janel Corporation (the “ Company ”), and Janel’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlantic Customs Brokers, Inc. (“ Atlantic ”) as borrowers, and the Company as loan party obligor, entered into the Consent, Joinder and Fourth Amendment (the “ Amendment ”) to the Loan and Security Agreement, dated October 17, 2017 (as heretofore amended, the “ Loan Agreement ”), with Santander Bank, N.A., in its capacity as Lender. to, and among other changes effected by, the Amendment, (i) Atlantic was added as a new borrower under the Loan Agreement, (ii) acquisition seller financing of up to $1.5 million outstanding at any time was added as permitted indebtedness, and (iii) the Company was permitted to guaranty certain indebtedness of its Antibodies Incorporated subsidiary up to $2,920,400 outstanding at any time.

The information required by this Item 2.03 with respect to the Loan Agreement and Amendment is set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.