Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

As previously announced, Mr. Stuart C. Clifford, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (principal financial officer and principal accounting officer) of Citi Trends, Inc. (the “Company”) retired effective as of March 29, 2020.

On March 27, 2020, the Company appointed Jason B. Moschner, the Company’s current Vice President, Finance, to serve as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective as of March 29, 2020, until the Board appoints a Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Moschner, age 37, has served as the Vice President, Finance of the Company since January 2020. Prior to such appointment he served as Director of Finance of the Company from June 2018 to January 2020 and the Director of Internal Audit and Loss Prevention of the Company from June 2017 to June 2018. Prior to joining the Company, he served in a variety of finance and accounting roles at TMX Finance LLC from 2010 to 2017, including Director of Financial Reporting and Internal Audit. Mr. Moschner is a Certified Public Accountant and received his degree in Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Moschner and any other person to which Mr. Moschner was appointed as an officer of the Company. There are no transactions in which Mr. Moschner has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On March 31, 2020, the Company issued a press release providing a business update related to coronavirus (COVID-19). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 31, 2020



Citi Trends Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2014285d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Citi Trends Provides Additional Business Update in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak SAVANNAH,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.