FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 10, 2021, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. released a letter to Shareholders.
The letter is enclosed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report. The information in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit 99.1 Letter to Shareholders dated February 10, 2021.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 fgbi-ex991pressrelease0209.htm LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS DATED FEBRUARY 10,…
About FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its owned subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana customers, through approximately 20 banking facilities located in the Market Services Areas (MSAs). Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and local municipalities in its market areas and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in securities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans. It also participates in certain syndicated loans, including shared national credits, with other financial institutions.

