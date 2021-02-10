Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Files An 8-K Other Events

February 10, 2021 New York, New York: Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “The Company”), a publicly traded, development stage company, incorporated in the state of Nevada and focused on acquiring new and innovative technologies in diverse industries, has after repositioning itself to rejoin the OTCQB marketplace, securing interim financing from Genova Roth Remark Holdings, Inc., and retaining International Monetary for capital formation and support of its investor relations efforts, executed a Letter of Intent with Gold Transactions International, Inc. , (“GTI”), a Utah corporation on February 6, 2021. The expected closing date of the final, binding acquisition agreement, defining the terms of the acquisition of GTI by GTII, including an assessment of its assets and operations going forward, is anticipated to be completed by February 28, 2021.



Global Tech Industries Group, Inc., formerly Tree Top Industries Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in acquiring companies and technologies using various business paradigms, including exchange of stock, joint venture and other partnership configurations. The Company is involved in producing oil from its oil and gas operations in the State of Kansas. The Company holds working interest in the Ownbey Oil and Gas leases in Chautauqua County Kansas. The lease has approximately 13 working wells out of a total of over 30 wells. The Company owns intellectual properties pertaining to the construction of the mobile configuration and operation of the glyd-arc medical waste destruction unit, as well as configuration and method for coal gasification. Its subsidiaries include NetThruster, Inc., BioEnergy Applied Technologies Inc., GoHealthMD, Inc., MLN, Inc., Eye Care Centers International, Inc., TTI Strategic Acquisitions and Equity Group, Inc. and TTII Oil & Gas, Inc.