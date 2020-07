EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02

On July 27, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A copy of the Company’s press release with respect to the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES,…To view the full exhibit click

About EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Bank of Clarke County (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. The Bank has approximately 12 full-service branches and one drive-in only facility. The Bank has over 13 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in its trade area, and issues both ATM cards and Debit cards to deposit customers. The Bank offers telephone banking, Internet banking and mobile banking to its customers. Internet banking also offers online bill payment to consumer and commercial customers. The Bank offers other commercial deposit account services, such as automated clearing house (ACH) origination and remote deposit capture. Eagle Investment Group (EIG), a division of the Bank, offers both a trust department and investment services.