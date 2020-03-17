SEC Filings FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 16, 2020, Finjan Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Finjan, Inc. (“Finjan”), announced that Finjan’s trial against ESET LLC, et al. (“ESET”) (Case No. 3:17-cv-00183-CAB), before the Honorable Cathy Bencivengo, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, has concluded in a mistrial. The Court this morning held a status conference with counsel, and in accord with both parties, “based upon the current state of extraordinary circumstances due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic”, a mistrial was declared and the jurors released. The Court indicated that upon the conclusion of the national state of emergency, it will contact the parties for further scheduling of court proceedings, and vacated all previously pending dates of trial. (Docket No. 783).

