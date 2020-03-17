SEC Filings HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 16, 2020, Hill International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the certain results of operations for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

The information provided to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.