Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 30, 2020, Financial Institutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company published an investor presentation with data for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The presentation is available on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com under “News & Events/Presentations”. Investors should note that the Company announces material information in SEC filings and press releases. Based on guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company may also use the Investor Relations section of its corporate website, www.fiiwarsaw.com, to communicate with investors about the Company. It is possible that the information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this Current Report on Form 8-K.

This information is furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”), as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date of this report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FII) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank, and Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency. The Company offers an array of deposit, lending, insurance services and other financial services to individuals, municipalities and businesses in Western and Central New York through the Bank. The Company operates through two segments: banking and insurance. The banking segment includes the Company’s retail and commercial banking operations. The insurance segment includes the activities of SDN, which provides a range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. It offers a choice of various delivery systems and channels, including telephone, point-of-sale transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, remote deposit and mobile banking through telephone or wireless devices.