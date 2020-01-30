Quarterly Cash Distribution

On January 30, 2020, USD Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the board of directors of USD Partners GP LLC, acting in its capacity as the general partner of the Partnership, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019 ($1.48 per unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of $0.0025 per unit or 0.7% over the prior quarter and 2.8% over the fourth quarter of 2018. The distribution is payable on February 19, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

The Partnership also announced that it plans to report fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding its fourth quarter 2019 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Information on how to access the conference call and webcast can be found in the press release and will also be posted to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com in the “Investors” tab and the “Events and Presentations” sub-tab.

