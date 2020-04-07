AUDIOEYE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AEYE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(b)

On April 1, 2020, Ernest Purcell notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of AudioEye, Inc. (the “Company”) that he has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on May 18, 2020, and that he will resign from the Board effective immediately prior to the Annual Meeting. Mr. Purcell has advised the Board that, until that time, he will continue to serve on the Board and on the Committees of the Board on which he currently serves.



About AUDIOEYE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (AudioEye) is a marketplace providing Web accessibility solutions for its clients’ customers through its Ally Platform Products. The Company generates revenues through the sale of subscriptions of its software as a service (SaaS) technology platform, called the AudioEye Ally Platform, to Website owners, publishers, developers and operators, and through the delivery of managed services combined with the implementation of the AudioEye solution. Its customers span disparate industries and target market verticals, which encompass (but are not limited to) the human resources, finance, transportation, media and education. Its compliance solutions focus on remediation of the accessibility issues, followed by analysis identifying and addressing compliance program. By deploying AudioEye remediation technology to fix common and high-impact issues, it is able to manage the usability of its client sites on the first day that they implement its solution into their site.