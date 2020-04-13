Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 13, 2020, Ferrellgas, L.P. and Ferrellgas Finance Corp., direct subsidiaries of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., issued a press release announcing that they had priced the previously announced add-on offering (the “Offering”) of $125 million aggregate principal amount of their senior secured first lien notes due 2025. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The securities to be offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, absent such registration, may not be offered or sold in the United States except to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Pricing Press Release dated April 13, 2020.



About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.