Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01.

As previously disclosed on the Current Report on Form 8-K of Flotek Industries, Inc. (the \”Company\”) filed on March 9, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the \”Audit Committee\”) of the Company engaged in a competitive process to select the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The Audit Committee has completed the competitive process, and the Company engaged BDO, LLP (\”BDO\”) as its independent registered public accounting firm on April 9, 2020.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 and the subsequent interim period from January 1, 2020 to April 9, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with BDO regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, with the exception of preparing the income tax provision and tax compliance services for fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, (ii) the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company\’s financial statements, and no written report or oral advice was provided by BDO to the Company that BDO concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (iii) any matter that was subject to a disagreement (as described in Item 304(1)(a)(iv) of Regulation S-K) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company provided BDO with a copy of the disclosure it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and provided BDO with the opportunity to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the SEC containing any new information, clarification of the Company\’s expression of its views, or the respects in which it does not agree with the statements made by the Company. BDO has informed the Company that no such letter is required in this circumstance.