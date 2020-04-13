SEC Filings Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 8, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) approved a retention program to which certain of the Company’s executive officers were granted restricted stock units (the “Executive RSUs”) to the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) and non-executive employees became entitled to receive a combination of cash payments and grants of RSUs on substantially the same terms as the Executive RSUs (the “Retention Program”). to the Retention Program, Atabak Mokari, Chief Financial Officer, was granted a restricted stock unit covering 21,792 shares of common stock and Shane M. Ward, Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, was granted a restricted stock unit covering 21,864 shares of common stock. The restricted stock units granted to the Retention Program will vest, in full, on the one year anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service to the Company as a full-time employee as of such date.