Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 8, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) approved a retention program to which certain of the Company’s executive officers were granted restricted stock units (the “Executive RSUs”) to the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) and non-executive employees became entitled to receive a combination of cash payments and grants of RSUs on substantially the same terms as the Executive RSUs (the “Retention Program”). to the Retention Program, Atabak Mokari, Chief Financial Officer, was granted a restricted stock unit covering 21,792 shares of common stock and Shane M. Ward, Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, was granted a restricted stock unit covering 21,864 shares of common stock. The restricted stock units granted to the Retention Program will vest, in full, on the one year anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service to the Company as a full-time employee as of such date.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system. The Company is developing next-generation product candidates in the areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cells therapy and T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapies. The Company’s product candidates include BPX-501, BPX-401, BPX-601 and BPX-701. BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company’s CID-based technologies include CaspaCIDe, CIDeCAR and GoCAR-T.

