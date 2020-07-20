FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:FBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:FBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 20, 2020, FB Financial Corporation (the “FB Financial”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”). In addition, FB Financial made available on its website (investors.firstbankonline.com) supplemental financial information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “Supplemental Financial Information”) and an earnings release presentation (the “Earnings Presentation”) for use in connection with the Earnings Release. Copies of the Earnings Release, the Supplemental Financial Information and the Earnings Presentation are furnished as Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3, respectively, to this current report on Form 8-K (this “Report”).
The information contained in this Report, including Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3 furnished herewith, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or into any filing or other document to the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
The disclosure contained in Item 2.02 of this Report is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit
FB Financial Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a2q20pressreleasetable.htm EX-99.1 DocumentFB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 ResultsReported net income of $22.9 million,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The Company operates approximately 40 full-service bank branches serving the Tennessee metropolitan markets of Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson and Huntsville (AL), in addition to over 10 community markets. The Company’s segments include Banking and Mortgage. The Banking segment provides a range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial and consumer customers. The Company offers full-service conforming residential mortgage products, including conforming residential loans and services through the Mortgage segment utilizing mortgage offices outside of the geographic footprint of the Banking operations.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR