COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 exhibit991dividend7202.htm EX-99.1 Document EXHIBIT 99.1News Release205 Crosspoint ParkwayGetzville,…To view the full exhibit click

About COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.