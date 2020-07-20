CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 20, 2020, CytoSorbents Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release including certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and recent corporate developments, including an update on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and operations. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

The information furnished under Item 2.02 above is hereby incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

Additionally, on July 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it has commenced a $40 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

Neither the disclosures on this Current Report on Form 8-K nor the exhibits hereto shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein and therein, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

99.1 CytoSorbents Corporation Press Release, dated July 20, 2020 99.2 CytoSorbents Corporation Press Release, dated July 20, 2020



CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.