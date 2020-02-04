B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 28, 2020, B2Digital, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into a Repurchase of Shares Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GS Capital Partners LLC (“GS”) to which the Company agreed to repurchase 11,718,750 shares of the Company’s Common Stock previously purchased by GS (the “Shares”). The Shares were repurchased by the Company at a purchase price of $0.0075 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of $87,890.62. The Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

B2 Digital, Incorporated is a provider of in-room, on-demand video entertainment and satellite services to the domestic lodging industry. The Company’s services include the delivery of Hollywood movies, sports and live events, as well as various types of pay-per-view content. Its in-room entertainment and information services include pay-per-view motion pictures, archived television content, games, music, Internet connectivity and guest programming of select pay cable channels. Its on-demand interactive services include guest folio review, automatic checkout, survey completion, guest messaging, video games and Internet service. The Company provides its services under long-term contracts to hotels, hotel management companies and individually owned and franchised hotel properties. The Company, through Hotel Movie Network, Inc. provides platforms for in room viewing of various cable channels, and other interactive and information services and high-speed wireless Internet access.