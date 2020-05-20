CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

Crawford & Company (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Friday, May 15, 2020. The total number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was 22,510,144, and each share was entitled to one vote for each director nominee, and one vote on each of the other matters acted upon at the Annual Meeting. The number of shares represented at the Annual Meeting by valid proxies or ballots was 21,375,513 shares, which was 94.96% of the shares of stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The final voting results for the matters submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

21,338,267 36,925

– –



About CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.