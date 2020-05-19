SEC Filings FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 19, 2020, Forterra, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the annual meeting, stockholders voted on the matters listed below, each of which was discussed in greater detail in the Company’s definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”). The final voting results with respect to each of these matters is set forth below:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors

At the annual meeting, the Company’s stockholders elected the persons listed below as Class I directors for a one year term expiring at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.

Proposal No. 2 – Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.

Proposal No. 3 – Non-Binding Vote on Executive Compensation

The Company’s stockholders, in a non-binding, advisory vote, approved the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.