WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 21, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance Credit I, LLC (“WhiteHorse Credit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (the “Company”), amended the terms of the Fourth Amended and Restated Loan Agreement, dated November 22, 2019, by and among WhiteHorse Credit, as borrower, the Company, as portfolio manager, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and lender, and the financial providers party thereto (as amended, the “Amended Loan Agreement”). The Amended Loan Agreement, among other things, (i) increases the minimum funding amount from $175 million to $200 million, (ii) increases the size of the facility from $250 million to $285 million and retains an accordion feature which allows for the expansion of the borrowing limit up to $350 million and (iii) provides for the implementation of certain changes relating to the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate in the market.

The description above is only a summary of the material terms included in the Amended Loan Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Amended Loan Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years. The Company may also make investments at other levels of a company’s capital structure, including mezzanine loans or equity interests. The Company’s investment portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans across approximately 40 positions in over 30 companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC.