EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01Other Events.

On December 20, 2019, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it has resubmitted its 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Gimoti, the Company’s nasal spray product candidate for the relief of symptoms in adult women with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

The NDA for Gimoti was resubmitted based on feedback received during the Type A meeting with FDA in July 2019. The meeting was held to obtain feedback and agreement on the items cited as deficiencies in the Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) issued by FDA in April 2019. In the CRL, FDA stated the NDA was not approvable as originally submitted and provided recommendations to address approvability issues related to clinical pharmacology and product quality/device quality

Based on specific FDA feedback, in the resubmission the Company has provided the requested additional information intended to address the deficiencies cited in the CRL. To address the clinical pharmacology issues, the resubmission includes an in-depth root cause analysis, and patient use and experience data from our clinical trials. To address product quality/device quality issues cited in the CRL, the resubmission includes 3-month stability data from commercial scale registration batches that met all product specifications and support the proposed acceptance criteria for performance characteristics and device quality control. Additionally, as requested by FDA, the resubmission includes data from an analysis of pump performance characteristics for the product used in the comparative bioavailability study and the product from commercial scale registration batches. The results of this testing showed all products performed within specifications.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company cautions you that statements included in this report that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the Company’s ability to address the issues raised by the FDA in its CRL regarding Gimoti, including by providing the information requested by FDA. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this report due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including, without limitation: the Company cannot be certain that FDA will accept or approve an NDA resubmission for Gimoti; the Company may be unable to timely and successfully address the deficiencies raised in the CRL, including as a result of adverse findings from a root cause analysis or data from the newly manufactured product batches not fully addressing issues raised by the FDA in the CRL and Type A meeting; FDA may not agree with the Company’s conclusion of the results from the manufacturing testing or the root cause analysis, or may require the Company to conduct additional studies; further analysis of the manufacturing data as part of the planned NDA resubmission altering the initial conclusions; the inherent risks of clinical development of Gimoti; the Company’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of Gimoti and analysis of the manufacturing data; the Company is entirely dependent on the success of Gimoti; the Company will require substantial additional funding to continue its operations beyond the second quarter of 2020, and may be unable to raise capital or obtain funds when needed, including to fund ongoing operations; the Company could face significant additional costs due to litigation or other events; the Company’s ability to maintain the continued listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and other risks detailed in the Company’s prior reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.