Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

to Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes, and to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, on December 5, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the Reverse Stock Split by unanimous written consent. to Section 78.209 of the Nevada Revised Statutes, our Board of Directors may take action to effect the Reverse Stock Split by filing a Certificate of Change with the Secretary of State of Nevada. Nevada law does not require the Company to obtain any vote or consent of our shareholders to consummate the Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split will become effective for trading purposes at the market opening on December 23, 2019, at which time the Company’s Common Stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the symbol “NVFY.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s Common Stock post-Reverse Stock Split is 66979P 201.

The Company has rounded up to the next full share of the Company’s Common Stock any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Exhibit

About Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a manufacturer of contemporary styled residential furniture incorporated into a marketing and sales platform offering retail, as well as online selection. The Company operates through the design, manufacture and sale of furniture segment. The Company monitors trending and work to create design elements that are then integrated into its product lines that can be used as standalone, as well as whole room and home furnishing solutions. Through its global network, the Company also sells (through a third-party manufacturing partner) a range of bedding foundation components. Its LifeStyle brand family includes Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com), Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili and Bright Swallow International Group Limited (Bright Swallow). The Company’s customers principally consist of distributors and retailers having a specific geographic coverage that deploy middle to high-end private label home furnishings.