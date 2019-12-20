ELITE GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTZ) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ELITE GROUP INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 BINDING LETTER OF INTENT The present document is a Binding Letter of Intent (“Binding LOI”) between Elite Group Inc. a Nevada corporation having its principle place of business at 4760 Preston Rd,…

About ELITE GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTZ)

Elite Group, Inc, formerly Elite Books Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on selling books by utilizing Internet. It is primarily focused on a range of science and humanities subjects, namely, archaeology, history, historiography, linguistics, paleolinguistics, philosophy, anthropology and genetics. Its archaeology books offer environmental data and human cultural heritage. Its History books offer information regarding the study of the past and various possible sources of the past to establish the sequence of events, historical processes, objectively described facts. Its Historiography books provide social science of history and historical methodology. Its linguistics books offer the studies of human languages. Its Paleolinguistics books provide modern historical linguistic studies. Its Anthropology books offer study of man, his origin, development, existence in the natural and cultural environment.