EVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation (E&S) focuses on the production of visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, dome architectural treatments, and content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions and entertainment venues. It operates in the visual simulation market segment. The Company through its subsidiary, Spitz, Inc. (Spitz), is a supplier of planetarium systems, dome projection screens and other dome displays. It supplies total system solutions for its digital theater markets, as well as domes and other geometric structures in the architectural market. It offers a range of products and services for dome and planetarium theaters in educational institutions, training and entertainment venues. Its products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on curved surfaces.