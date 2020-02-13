VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 13, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to announce the Company’s financial results for its fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 11, 2020, the Company announced positive preclinical data of AV-101, the Company’s oral NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) antagonist prodrug, administered in combination with probenecid. The new preclinical data suggest that there is a substantially increased brain concentration of AV-101 and its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-Cl-KYNA), when AV-101 is given together with probenecid. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits