VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 13, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to announce the Company’s financial results for its fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On February 11, 2020, the Company announced positive preclinical data of AV-101, the Company’s oral NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) antagonist prodrug, administered in combination with probenecid. The new preclinical data suggest that there is a substantially increased brain concentration of AV-101 and its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-Cl-KYNA), when AV-101 is given together with probenecid. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01 Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.

