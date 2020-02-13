AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On February 13, 2020, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) held a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). The Company’s stockholders voted in the following manner with respect to the following proposal at the Special Meeting. No other matters were considered or voted upon at the Special Meeting.

1. An amendment to the Company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, by a ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not more than 1-for-15, and a proportionate reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock, such ratio and the implementation and timing of the reverse stock split to be determined in the discretion of the Company’s board of directors. This proposal was approved as follows:

631,533

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 13, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company’s common stock that is expected to take effect on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the close of trading.