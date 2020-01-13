SEC Filings GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GCAP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 13, 2020, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release to report certain operating metrics for the Company’s business for the month ended December 31, 2019. The press release also included certain information regarding the Company\’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is attached to this current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.*

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.