Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

December 2020 HotPlay Convertible Note

On December 8, 2020, HotPlay Enterprise Limited (“ HotPlay ”, which is a party, together with its stockholders, to a Share Exchange Agreement, dated July 21, 2020, with Monaker Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”, “ we ” or “ us ”)(as amended to date, the “ Exchange Agreement ”)), loaned the Company $350,000 (the “ December 2020 Loan ”).

The December 2020 Loan was made to the terms of the Exchange Agreement. The Exchange Agreement and related transactions are described in greater detail in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2020, the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2020 (as to the first amendment thereto) and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2020 (as to the second amendment thereto).

The December 2020 Loan was evidenced by a Convertible Promissory Note dated effective December 11, 2020, and executed on December 14, 2020, in the amount of $350,000 (the “ December 2020 HotPlay Note ”).

HotPlay previously advanced the Company (a) $300,000 under the terms of a substantially similar convertible promissory note on September 1, 2020, as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2020, (b) $700,000 under the terms of a substantially similar convertible promissory note on September 18, 2020, as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 24, 2020; (c) $1,000,000 under the terms of a substantially similar convertible promissory note on September 30, 2020, as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020; (d) $400,000 under the terms of a substantially similar convertible promissory note on or around November 3, 2020, as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2020; and (e) $100,000 under the terms of a substantially similar convertible promissory note on or around November 24, 2020, as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2020.

The advance was, and the entry into the December 2020 HotPlay Note was, a required condition to the Exchange Agreement, under which HotPlay was required to loan us $1,000,000 on or before August 31, 2020, which date was mutually agreed to be extended through September 18, 2020, which payment has been received, and is required to loan us an additional $1,000,000 (each a “ Subsequent Loan ”, and together with the initial loan, the “ HotPlay Loans ”), on September 30, 2020 (which payment was made as described above), and on the 15th day of each calendar month thereafter (each a “ Required Lending Date ”), through the date of closing of the Exchange Agreement. To date, HotPlay has loaned us an aggregate of $2,850,000 (when including the $350,000 loan made under the December 2020 HotPlay Note, described above).

The December 2020 HotPlay Note and the Convertible Promissory Notes entered into to evidence the other HotPlay Loans (collectively, the “ HotPlay Notes ”) have an interest rate of 1% per annum.

The HotPlay Notes are automatically forgiven by HotPlay in the event the Exchange Agreement is terminated:

(a) by written agreement of the parties thereto;

(b) by HotPlay (and its stockholders) if the closing has not occurred on or before the required date set forth in the Exchange Agreement (currently December 31, 2020);

(c) by the Company if either:

(i) HotPlay has not completed the acquisition of (A) 49% of the Class A shares of the capital stock of HotPlay (Thailand) Company Limited (“ HP Thailand ”); and (B) (x) not less than 90% of the voting, and (y) 95% of the economic and liquidation rights associated with, HP Thailand through a preferred share structure by November 15, 2020 (which acquisition has been completed to date); or

(ii) the closing has not occurred on or before December 31, 2020, unless the failure of the closing to have occurred is attributable to a failure on the part of the Company;

(d) by the Company if HotPlay (x) is not able to obtain audited and interim financial statements in the form required by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or (y) does not supply all of the information required for the Company to file its initial proxy statement to seek approval of among other things, the Exchange Agreement, by November 15, 2020 (which date has been extended by the Company);

(e) by the Company, if there is a material adverse effect on HotPlay or any schedule delivered by HotPlay is found to be materially misleading or conflict with any prior written or oral statement delivered to the Company; or

(f) by the Company, if any representations or warranties made by HotPlay or its stockholders in the Exchange Agreement are found to be materially inaccurate or any covenants are breached.

Alternately, if the Exchange Agreement is terminated:

(a) by HotPlay or its principal stockholder (as applicable) because a governmental authority of competent jurisdiction issues a final non-appealable order, or takes any other action having the effect of, permanently restraining, enjoining, or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement (a “ Government Action ”);

(b) by HotPlay if any event occurs that makes it impossible to satisfy a condition precedent to the Exchange Agreement;

(c) by HotPlay if there is a material adverse effect on the Company; or

(d) by HotPlay if any representations or warranties made by the Company in the Exchange Agreement are found to be materially inaccurate or any covenant of the Company is breached; or by the Company in connection with a Government Action or any event occurs that makes it impossible to satisfy a condition precedent to the Exchange Agreement (except as discussed above in connection with events which result in the automatic forgiveness of the HotPlay Notes),

then the outstanding principal amount of the HotPlay Notes together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, automatically convert into fully paid and nonassessable shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $2.00 per share.

In the event the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange close, it is anticipated that the HotPlay Notes will be forgiven as intracompany loans.

If the Company fails to deliver the shares due upon a conversion within five business days, or the Company enters into a voluntary or involuntary bankruptcy proceeding, then HotPlay can declare the entire amount of the notes due and payable (provided the notes are automatically due upon the occurrence of certain bankruptcy events), and such note will accrue interest at the rate of 18% per annum until paid in full.

The foregoing description of the December 2020 HotPlay Note above is subject to and qualified in its entirety by, the December 2020 HotPlay Note, attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, which is incorporated in this Item 1.01 by reference in its entirety.

Item 2.03. Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information in Item 1.01 above under the heading “December 2020 HotPlay Convertible Note ”, including, but not limited to, the description of such December 2020 Note and $350,000 HotPlay loan, are incorporated into this Item 2.03 in their entirety by reference.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The issuance of the December 2020 HotPlay Note is intended to be exempt from registration to Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), since the foregoing issuance did not involve a public offering, the recipient confirmed that it was an “ accredited investor ”, and the recipient acquired the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. The securities were offered without any general solicitation by us or our representatives. The securities are subject to transfer restrictions, and the certificates evidencing the securities will contain an appropriate legend stating that such securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent registration or to an exemption therefrom.

If converted in full (without factoring in accrued interest), the December 2020 HotPlay Note would convert into an aggregate of 175,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

* Filed herewith.

