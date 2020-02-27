SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. 23.1 Consent of Hall & Company relating to Innovus’ financial statements. 99.1* Current report on Form 8-K as filed on February 14, 2020



Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.