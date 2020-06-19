ENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:EVSI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07
Envision Solar International, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 17, 2020. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting, as well as the number of votes cast for, against or withheld as to each matter and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter:
Election of Directors:
The four individuals listed below were elected at the 2020 Annual Meeting to serve for a one-year term on the Company’s Board of Directors:
About ENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:EVSI)
Envision Solar International, Inc. (Envision) invents, designs and manufactures solar products and technology solutions focusing on various verticals, such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising infrastructure, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The Company focuses on creating renewable energized powered platforms for electric vehicle (EV) charging, media and branding, and energy security. The Company’s product lines include the Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger product (EV ARC) and the Solar Tree product. Its list of products includes EV ARC Electric Vehicle Charger; EV ARC Digital Electric Vehicle Charger with Digital Advertising Screen; EV ARC Motorcycle Charger; EV ARC Bicycle Charger; The Solar Tree DCFC product, equipped with a large array and on-board battery storage for direct current (DC) fast charging and energy security, and The Branded Solar Tree (HVBA) products, which include customized branding, finishes and signage.
An ad to help with our costs