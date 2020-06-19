ENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:EVSI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

Envision Solar International, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 17, 2020. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting, as well as the number of votes cast for, against or withheld as to each matter and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter:

Election of Directors :

The four individuals listed below were elected at the 2020 Annual Meeting to serve for a one-year term on the Company’s Board of Directors: