Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 18, 2020, The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 Preferred Stock in additional shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock. The holders of the Series 1 Preferred Stock are entitled to receive dividends at the rate of 10% annually, based on the $10.00 per share Preference Amount, payable semiannually.

On March 26, 2020, the Company had decided to postpone the payment of this dividend for 90 days.

On June 18, 2020, The Board of Directors of Cemtrex, Inc. passed a resolution to pay these dividends to holders of record as of June 30, 2020, payable by July 6, 2020.



Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified industrial and manufacturing company. The Company operates in a range of business segments and provides solutions to manufacturing industries. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. The Company, through its Electronics Manufacturing Services group, provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, systems integration, testing services and assembled electronic products. The Company, through its Environmental Products and Systems group, sells air filtration and environmental control products to a range of industrial and manufacturing industries. The Company, under the Griffin Filters brand, provides an air filtration and environmental control equipment to various industries.