CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 6, 2020, Stephen Bianchi, President & CEO of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), and James S. Broucek, CFO of the Company, are scheduled to participate in the 22nd Annual D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Investor Conference, which will be held virtually. As part of the conference, the Company’s management will provide a presentation to certain participants in attendance regarding certain matters impacting the Company and its operating results. A copy of the presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The attached Exhibit 99.1 is furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the attached exhibits may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and its subsidiary, Citizens Community Federal, National Association (“CCF Bank”). These uncertainties include conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or CCF Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or CCF Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the ongoing integration of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah Inc. into the Company’s operations; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting

principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price.

Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this filing. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

The information in this Item 7.01, Item 9.01 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 — Investor Conference Meeting Presentation to be held on May 6, 2020