CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CELH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On March 11, 2021, Celsius issued a press release (a) releasing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020; and (b) announcing that our management will then host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community. Persons desiring to participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:



About CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry. The Company’s products are sweetened with sucralose, which is suitable for consumers whose sugar intake is restricted. The Company’s Celsius brand uses ingredients and supplements, such as green tea (EGCG), ginger, calcium, chromium, B vitamins and vitamin C. The Company outsources the manufacturing process to third-party co-packers. It provides co-packers with flavors, ingredient blends, cans and other raw materials for its beverages purchased by it from various suppliers. It sells Celsius brand across retail segments, which include supermarkets and convenience stores.