ENERTOPIA CORP. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

A copy of the news release of Enertopia Corporation announcing a corporate update is filed as exhibit 99.1 to this current report and is hereby incorporated by reference.

Enertopia Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Enertopia Corporation: Exhibit 99.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com Exhibit 99.1 Press Release #202008 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 20,…

About ENERTOPIA CORP. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in pursuing business opportunities in various sectors natural resource and technology used in the resource sector. The Company operates through two segments: alternative health and wellness, and natural resource acquisitions. The Company focuses on a technology used for lithium extraction through brines. The Company was a natural resource company and was engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural resources in the United States and Canada.