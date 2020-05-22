BankGuam Holding Company (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On May 18, 2020, BankGuam Holding Company (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 9,674,156 shares entitled to vote on all matters presented to the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Votes representing approximately 63.44% of the Company’s common stock were represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The following are the voting results of each matter submitted to the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The following matters were considered and voted upon, with all nominated directors being elected and all other proposals being approved.

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

The stockholders elected each of the four (4) following Class III Directors to hold office for a term of three years: