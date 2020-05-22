BankGuam Holding Company (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On May 18, 2020, BankGuam Holding Company (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 9,674,156 shares entitled to vote on all matters presented to the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Votes representing approximately 63.44% of the Company’s common stock were represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The following are the voting results of each matter submitted to the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The following matters were considered and voted upon, with all nominated directors being elected and all other proposals being approved.
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
The stockholders elected each of the four (4) following Class III Directors to hold office for a term of three years:
BankGuam Holding Company is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary, Bank of Guam (the Bank). The Bank is a Guam-chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services to consumers, businesses and governments. It offers a range of financial products for commercial and retail banking. The Bank also offers credit life, health, auto and homeowners insurance through its subsidiary, BG Insurance, as agents for various insurance companies, and also offers retail wealth management services in collaboration with its affiliate, Money Concepts. The Bank’s lending products include commercial, real estate, construction, consumer and small business administration-guaranteed loans. It also provide home mortgage and home equity loans. It offers a range of deposit products for retail and business banking markets, including checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, time deposits and retirement accounts.
