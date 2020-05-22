PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

About PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of homeopathic and health products. The Company is also engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, natural base health products along with supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. It is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sale of OTC cold remedy products to consumers through national chain, regional, specialty and local retail stores. It also manufactures, markets and distributes an organic cough drop and a Vitamin C supplement, Organix, and performs contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties. Its product pipeline includes Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy QuickMelts and Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy Oral Spray. It also produces Legendz XL for sexual health, Triple Edge XL, which is a daily energy booster plus testosterone support, and Super ProstaFlow Plus for prostate and urinary health.