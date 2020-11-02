ENERTOPIA CORP. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Enertopia Corp. (“we”, “us”, “our”, the “Company”) has entered into a Net Smelter Returns Purchase Royalty Agreement dated October 29, 2020 to which it has granted a perpetual 1% net smelter returns royalty for its Lode and Placer claims located in Esmeralda county Nevada. The royalty holder paid $250,000 on execution of the agreement in consideration of the royalty. Subject to the 1% royalty, and a previously sold additional 1% royalty, the Company holds a 100% interest in the 160 acre property, which it originally staked on BLM lands in August, 2017.

Royalty payments will be payable annually within 60 days after each fiscal year during which any sales of treated minerals from the Esmeralda property have occurred. The royalty grants no working interest or right of possession, and imposes no transfer restriction, or duty of exploration, development, or production. The royalty holder will have a right to monitor the processing of minerals from the property. The Company has a right of first refusal to repurchase the royalty upon any proposed sale by the royalty holder to a third party. There is no affiliate relationship between the Company and the royalty holder.

On October 30, 2020 the Company issued a news release, attached as exhibit 99.1, announcing the sale of the above described net smelter returns royalty.

Enertopia Corp. Exhibit

