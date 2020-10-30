GULFSLOPE ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On October 30, 2020, GulfSlope Energy, Inc. issued a press release with an update on corporate activities and 2021 operations update. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by this reference.

(d) Exhibits.



About GULFSLOPE ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (GulfSlope) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company’s interests are concentrated in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM) federal waters offshore Louisiana. The Company focuses on identifying oil and gas prospects. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had identified and acquired leases on approximately 20 prospects containing hydrocarbon deposits. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had leased approximately 20 federal Outer Continental Shelf blocks (leases). As of September 30, 2015, the Company had licensed approximately 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional (3D) seismic data in its area of concentration and evaluated the data using interpretation technologies. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had not generated any revenues.