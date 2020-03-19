SEC Filings ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 19, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference (the “Press Release”).

The information contained in Item 2.02 of this report, and the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any document whether or not filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such document.

On March 19, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the matters set forth above. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this report, and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any document whether or not filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such document.

(d) Exhibits.