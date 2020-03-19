ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 19, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference (the “Press Release”).
The information contained in Item 2.02 of this report, and the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any document whether or not filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such document.
On March 19, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the matters set forth above. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The information contained in Item 7.01 of this report, and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any document whether or not filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such document.
(d) Exhibits.
About ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets. It produces, sources and/or markets a range of lighting technologies to serve its primary end markets. It offers military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, military globe lights and military berth light to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. It offers commercial products, such as direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps, LED dock lights, low-bay and high-bay lighting for high-intensity discharge applications and LED retrofit kits to serve general commercial and industrial markets.

