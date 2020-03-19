GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events.

On March 19, 2020, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., dated March 19, 2020.

About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.